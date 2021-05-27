Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chase; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Marion County in central Kansas Northwestern Chase County in east central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Burdick, or 14 miles northeast of Marion...moving northeast at 15 mph. wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hymer, Tallgrass Prairie and Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.