There are now under 100 days to go until the Paralympics open in Tokyo. GiveMeSport Women looks at the British athletes worth keeping an eye on at the Games. Five-times Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft will be competing at her third Games this summer. The 28-year-old will be defending her titles in the 100 metre, 400m and 800m T34 events. She will also be looking to reclaim the 200m title she first earned at London 2012.