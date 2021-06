According to a report from Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in signing Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer transfer window. James Maddison, 24, secured a move to Leicester City from Norwich City in the summer of 2018 and has only got better from there. The creative midfielder played a crucial role behind the Foxes’ qualification to the Europa League last season. The 24-year-old has had more of an impact on Brendan Rodgers’ side this time around, with Leicester City aiming to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out in 2019/20.