Villarreal’s coach has reached five finals in eight years with three different clubs, but losing his last one was the beginning of the end for him at Arsenal. This is not a redemption story. This isn’t about Unai Emery, the loser. This is about Unai Emery, the winner. On Wednesday the former Arsenal manager leads Villarreal into the Europa League final against Manchester United in Gdansk. He has been here before – this will be his fifth final in eight years with three different teams – which is why he is here now, 18 months after being sacked by the club they defeated in the semi-final. It is also a big part of why Villarreal are in a final, for the first time in their 98-year history.