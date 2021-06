Toyota is looking to conquer the America with the Rav4. Every single road in it. The compact SUV is already the best-selling vehicle that’s not a pickup truck and the hybrid model is the country’s most popular hybrid. The Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid is also one of the fastest-selling cars in the U.S. and on its way to becoming the top seller in its segment. But while its clean machines are doing well, Toyota is also playing dirty to find new customers.