Rowdy Deschamp, 56

NORTHERN SHOVELER DUCKS (Spatula clypeata) kicks off this weeks adventure into natural history topics. It is always interesting to observe the behavior of wildlife as they go about their daily routines in life. And so it was recently at Hendrickson Marsh, the state wetland and upland complex located west of Rhodes Iowa along the Story/Marshall County line. Lots of waterfowl species were plying the water as they fed. I was fortunate to have my long lens camera at the ready to try to obtain images of value. And when this pair of shovelers came into view, I tracked them and fired off many shutter releases in the hope I would get at least one acceptable image. Luck was on my side this time. And now you get to see all the various colors of feathers on this dabbling duck.