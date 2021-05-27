Marvin Hawkins, 81
A Memorial Service for Marvin Hawkins, 81, of Marshalltown were held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tom Bower officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Rudy Stallman, Harrison Stallman, Ritchina Stallman, Caitlin Scully, Rich Lange, Arlene Lange, Dave Whaley, Linda Whaley, Danny Nelson, Tina Nelson and Denise Weimer. Along with family and friends groups from Iowa River Hospice, Emerson and Friday of the First Presbyterian Church attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Marvin and his family.www.timesrepublican.com