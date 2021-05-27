Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Pikes Pub: Scott Eastwood's 'Made Here Beer' launches in Colorado

By STEPHANIE EARLS stephanie.earls@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9Hyf_0aCsrFqP00

There’s a scene in the 2008 film “Gran Torino” in which curmudgeonly racist Walt Kowalski sits on his front porch quietly reflecting on life while slurping through a supply of Pabst Blue Ribbon. He only accepts a party invite from his Hmong neighbors after he realizes his cooler is empty, and as he later snags what looks to be a Tsingtao from their fridge, he says:

“Well, no Pabst, but plenty of beer.”

Because of course PBR is what Clint Eastwood’s character, a Korean War veteran and proud American, would drink. Beer that's 100% American made and owned.

These days, outside the craft sector, it's getting tougher to find.

Over the last two decades, many of the nation's most iconic brands have become subsidiaries of or merged with multinational entities, including Miller Brewing, Coors and Anheuser-Busch, which is owned by a Belgium-based company.

Scott Eastwood, actor and son of the Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, was in Denver last week to help launch a beer brand, Made Here Beer, that his dad — and even old Walt Kowalski — can continue to swig in style.

Eastwood and company co-founder Dane Chapin, of California-based Legacy Breweries — which owns Aspen Brewing and will soon add Basalt’s Capitol Creek Brewery to its portfolio — envision Made Here as a nationwide craft beer brand for the masses, made with all-American ingredients, parts and labor, and with flagship styles that boast everyman appeal.

American-made, “that’s our ethos. That is what we are through and through, from the cans to the hops to the barley. Every step of the process is made in America,” Eastwood said. “That’s why we started the company: We wanted to support our neighbors and breweries that stand behind their country and create really quality products that are made by American workers.”

Made Here has three flagships, an American Ale, American IPA and American Lager, which Eastwood said is his — and his father’s — favorite style.

“I’m a light beer guy. If I’m picking a beer, that’s what I’m going to be picking. I like a good, solid lager and I like ours a lot. It’s got a creamy element to it,” Eastwood said. “My dad is a big light beer guy, as well. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drink an IPA.”

Made Here’s “entry-level” India Pale Ale could be a game changer, even for a diehard light beer fan, though.

“All of our beers are very drinkable, even the IPAs, very middle of the road, not too extreme,” Eastwood said. “Legacy Brewing has an incredible brewmaster and he hit the nail on the head. We fell in love with the beers out of the gate.”

After premiering in Colorado — a state with a “great beer culture” where the Texas-based Eastwood said he’s spent time snowboarding and, as a kid, white-water rafting — Made Here will roll out to other states, with a message that’s just in time for Fourth of July:

“There’s nothing more American than having a beer with your friends,” Eastwood said.

Or, as Walt Kowalski put it in “Gran Torino”:

“I might as well drink with strangers rather than drink alone.”

American-made, if you’ve got it.

Minibeer fest

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s MeadowGrass Music Festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest, which kicks off Friday with three days of live music (in a socially distanced setting/audience) and an afternoon beer festival Sunday.

Brewers pouring at the minibeer fest include Fossil, Smiling Toad, Lost Friend, Battle Mountain and Black Forest Brewing companies.

To purchase multiday passes or a single-day ticket ($60.99 plus fee for Sunday), visit rockymountainhighway.org or download the Rocky Mountain Highway app from Google Play Store or iTunes. Online sales close Friday morning, but tickets will be available at the front gate.

Correction: A previous version of this story included incorrect information about the sale and ownership of Pabst Brewing Co. In 2014, the brewery was acquired by a consortium of investors led by Russian-born American beer entrepreneur Eugene Kashper, who had previously co-founded Cypress-based Oasis Beverages.

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
99
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Scott Eastwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Beer Style#Food Drink#Craft Brewing#Craft Beer#Pikes Pub#Pabst Blue Ribbon#Hmong#Pbr#Korean#Miller Brewing#Coors#Anheuser Busch#Aspen Brewing#Basalt#American Lager#Legacy Brewing#Rockymountainhighway Org#Google Play Store#Pabst Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Statethis song is sick

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Red Rocks Concert with Colorado Symphony & Big Boi

Red Rocks just announced potentially our favorite lineup of the season so far. The ineffable Wu-Tang Clan will be headlining our beloved venue, performing with none other than the Colorado Symphony on August 13. If that wasn’t enough to sell you, the lineup also features support from legendary OutKast member Big Boi, and Chris Karns—DJ for Pretty Lights’ live band.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...