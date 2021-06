But it presents the most difficult dilemma: Should I drive? Or should I ride in the rear seat?. How much do you want to be spoiled? I mean really, really spoiled. We all know that when it comes to luxury, Mercedes-Benz is the go-to automaker, so of course we expect the brand to deliver on premium details like fine leather, cutting edge technology, and a powerful, quiet ride. But what we don’t expect is a car that is looking out for our health, that actually customizes the driver’s seat for you, that is a partner in your drive, guiding you and ensuring you arrive rested or even energized. That is the magic of the Mercedes-Benz S Class, which was recently redesigned and received top honors as World Luxury Car for 2021, and within the S line, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580.