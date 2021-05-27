Colorado Springs welcomes Vietnamese eatery with a unique take on bánh mì
Buns & Bubbles, 162 Tracker Drive, has opened serving a Vietnamese- centric menu including bánh mì, bao buns, spring rolls, milk tea and Vietnamese coffee. The cafe is owned by Halina and Bao Le. Recipes are courtesy of Halina’s mom and grandmother. Her mom comes to the cafe to prepare many of the dishes several days a week. Halina bakes bread daily for the bánh mì, the star of the menu, with 13 combinations from which to choose.gazette.com