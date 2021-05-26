QAnon Predicts Military Is Plotting A Coup To Remove Joe Biden Because His Plane Doesn’t Have Air Force One Call Sign
Lin Wood may be temporarily off stage but there are plenty of other QAnoners who are carrying the torch. One of them, “the Praying Medic” explains how the military is really running the country now — and we already know from Wood that Trump is running the military — and they’ve got a coup d’etat all worked up and ready to execute. Maybe they’re just desperate to hit the July 4 Trump inauguration deadline, which recently went into the toilet. That was such a great deadline, they’ll never come up with a better one, so we understand how they feel, wanting to save it.politizoom.com