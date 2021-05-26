Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

QAnon Predicts Military Is Plotting A Coup To Remove Joe Biden Because His Plane Doesn’t Have Air Force One Call Sign

By Ursula Faw
politizoom.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin Wood may be temporarily off stage but there are plenty of other QAnoners who are carrying the torch. One of them, “the Praying Medic” explains how the military is really running the country now — and we already know from Wood that Trump is running the military — and they’ve got a coup d’etat all worked up and ready to execute. Maybe they’re just desperate to hit the July 4 Trump inauguration deadline, which recently went into the toilet. That was such a great deadline, they’ll never come up with a better one, so we understand how they feel, wanting to save it.

politizoom.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lin Wood
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force One#Military Force#Military Aircraft#Gop#Fbi#Commission#Plane#Flying#National Politics#Running#Country#Pure Conspiracy Theory#July#Stage#Trips#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

‘It got me’: Joe Biden swats away cicada as he boards Air Force One

There was already plenty of buzz about Joe Biden’s first overseas trip as president – tackling issues as the “special relationship” with Britain, European unity against authoritarian power in Russia and China and tackling Vladimir Putin about cybercrime. But the Washington political hum became all too literal on Wednesday as...
POTUSBBC

Donald Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has revoked an executive order from his predecessor Donald Trump banning Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. The ban faced a series of legal challenges and never came into force. Instead, the US Department of Commerce will now review apps designed and developed by those...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Lindsey Graham: Military Leadership Should Be Fired If They Told President Biden Climate Change Is Our Biggest National Security Threat

Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Brian Kilmeade about his recent piece on the politicization of the origins of Covid-19 and how that impacted the 2020 election. Graham questioned why a group of scientists penned a letter calling it a conspiracy theory in early 2020 if people question the origins of the coronavirus. Graham said the media ran with the letter and vilified President Trump, Senator Cotton and others for suggesting the virus started from a lab leak. Graham also responded to President Biden saying the Pentagon told him the biggest threat to America is climate change. Graham said he doesn’t believe our military leadership told President Biden the biggest national security threat we face is climate change but if it is true they did say that, Graham questions their ability to lead and feels they should all be fired.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory Spreads on Facebook

The latest bizarre conspiracy theory to circulate on Facebook claims President Joe Biden may actually be a "clone" because the real one is either in custody or executed. The platform told Newsweek it is investigating. A Telegram post from Nicholas Veniamin, a U.K.-based supporter of former President Donald Trump who...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for 'Putting America Last,' Says He's 'Worse Than I Ever Was'

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden for "putting America last" and insisted that he's "worse than I ever was." Speaking at the North Carolina GOP State Convention, Trump criticized the current Democratic president for reversing a slew of his immigration policies, allegedly tanking the economy, and pushing ahead with his "radical socialist" agenda.
U.S. PoliticsMedia Matters

Fox hasn’t mentioned Flynn’s call for a military coup in the U.S.

Fox News has not mentioned recent remarks in which retired Gen. Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, expressed support for a military coup in the United States. During a Q-and-A session on Sunday at the For God & Country Patriot Roundup, a four-day conference in Dallas...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas officials speak at Qanon-affiliated event where Trump adviser Michael Flynn encouraged military coup on U.S. government

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. At least three prominent Texas GOP officials took part in a Dallas conference this weekend with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, where a former Trump administration official advocated for a military coup on the U.S. government.
U.S. PoliticsVox

Michael Flynn’s coup comments show how QAnon is evolving in the Biden era

While speaking at a Dallas conference aimed at QAnon adherents on Sunday, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared to endorse the idea of a military coup to reinstate Donald Trump as president. A member of the audience asked about the possibility of a Myanmar-style coup in the US, and Flynn said there was “no reason” something similar couldn’t happen in America. He added, “I mean, it should happen here.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Michael Flynn Denies Calling for Violent Military Coup Despite Video Footage

Michael Flynn is trying his best to take back his apparent endorsement of a violent military coup in the United States—despite his comments being caught on video. On Sunday, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser appeared at a Dallas QAnon conference and was asked by an audience member “Why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” After his comment was reported by media outlets, Flynn rushed to Telegram to disavow his own comment. “Let me be VERY CLEAR,” he wrote. “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.” He then went on to add annotations to what he said to make it appear like an innocuous statement, writing that his intended message was: “There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here.” QAnon believers have cited the Myanmar coup as an example of how Trump could be reinstated as president.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser under the Donald Trump administration, has said that a Myanmar-like coup — in which the military overthrew a democratically elected government — “should happen” in the US. Appearing in Dallas, Texas, at a QAnon conference, Mr Flynn was asked during a Q&A session by a member of the audience: “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” The video circulating on Twitter shows the question receiving cheering from the crowd. In response, Mr Flynn said: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”QAnon supporters are allegedly demanding...