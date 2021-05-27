Rising Star finalists reflect on their experience

Tuesday, we announced the winners in our 15th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest. Wednesday, we had a chance to check in with all four of our finalists. Bison High School senior Katherine Kvale was the big winner this year, picked by a combination of your scores online and the scores of our Black Hills FOX panel. For that, Katherine gets a $4,000 scholarship from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. She said the contest was a great experience and garnered her a lot of attention back home in Bison.