Bison, SD

Rising Star finalists reflect on their experience

By Jack Caudill
KEVN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, we announced the winners in our 15th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest. Wednesday, we had a chance to check in with all four of our finalists. Bison High School senior Katherine Kvale was the big winner this year, picked by a combination of your scores online and the scores of our Black Hills FOX panel. For that, Katherine gets a $4,000 scholarship from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. She said the contest was a great experience and garnered her a lot of attention back home in Bison.

www.blackhillsfox.com
