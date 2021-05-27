Wild forces Game 7, where it hopes another franchise hero can be made

It’s amazing what a 24 hour difference can make. Last night, we both went to bed ticked off over the lack of effort put forth by the Wild. And with that lack of effort, I can’t say I was really looking forward to tonight’s game. Yet, from the very get-go, tonight was truly a different game. Let’s start with the long healthy scratch list. We haven’t seen a list like this since Minnesota was suffering with Covid-19. On tonight’s healthy scratch list, we have Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, Mats Zucarello, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin. It makes sense, because with the playoffs starting on Sunday, why risk any of those five to injury. And with the lack of effort last night, makes one wonder why we didn’t dress the Taxi Squad then instead of tonight. Heck, with all of these different faces, it really feels like we’re back in the heady days of Covid-19 with this team. Yet, when Minnesota returned to play after their pause, it felt like we’d be stuck in the proverbial cellar the rest of the season. Thankfully, that has not been the case. What a difference time can make, both long term and short term. I’m also not going to complain about the play in the opening period tonight. Getting goals early in the game, less than a minute apart from Nico Sturm and Ryan Suter is definitely a boon. Then of course, this wouldn’t be this season’s Minnesota Wild without a goal from none other than Marcus Foligno. I mean, if you’re not going to get goals from Kaprizov tonight, Foligno is a good substitute. Heading into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead is definitely an improvement.