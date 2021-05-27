Cancel
Wild forces Game 7, where it hopes another franchise hero can be made

NHL
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- Andrew Brunette in 2003. Darby Hendrickson a round later. Nino Niederreiter in 2014. Some of the most iconic goals in Wild history have been scored in Game 7s. It's where legends are made. And after a three-goal third period in a do-or-die third period, the Wild could have another player etch his name into the minds of fans in the State of Hockey following a thrilling 3-0 win to force a decisive final test in Las Vegas on Friday night.

www.nhl.com
