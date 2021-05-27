Problems with batteries and heat

There were some 11 million electric vehicles on the world's roads in 2020, but by the end of the decade, that number could be 145 million. By 2040, it could be 530 million. When those vehicles reach their end of life, there will be approximately 200,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries that need to be disposed of, recycled, or reused. How that will be done in an economical and sustainable manner is still to be determined.