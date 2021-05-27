Problems with batteries and heat

Eliminating liquid electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries could dramatically lower weights, improving energy density and available power for future electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, solid-state batteries eliminate the biggest risk in lithium – short circuits caused by crystalline growth that can puncture battery cell walls, leading to fires and explosions. Automakers and technology companies are investing millions into developing automotive-grade solid-state systems, and some recent developments include: Ford, BMW, other investors pump $130 million into Solid Power The Colorado-based battery developer plans to have a test plant producing cells by early 2022. The $130 million Series B investment round led by the BMW Group, Ford Motor Co., and Volta Energy Technologies includes expansions of joint development agreements with Ford and BMW to secure all solid-state batteries for future EVs.