Reggae/hip-hop band The Late Ones have released a new single called “Fake Reggae.” It’s quite the jab at the current reggae scene not singing about social injustice and change. Although the band does state: “Don’t take this personally. We are not singling anyone out, but rather hope to start a conversation within the community. We don’t want our culture, music, or message to be watered down any longer.” The single is off their upcoming 4th full-length album called The Fourth Quarter, being released on Easy Star Records. The video was done by Kat Faith @ Mint Street Vision.