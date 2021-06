Large swathes of the internet broke after an apparent problem with the infrastructure underpinning many of the world’s biggest websites.Everything from Reddit to The New York Times and the UK government’s website stopped loading around the globe, with users seeing a range of error messages. The Independent’s website was also hit by the issues.The issues appeared to be the result of a problem with Fastly, a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites.Follow live: Reddit, Amazon and UK government websites downVisitors to affected websites saw a message reading “Fastly error: unknown domain”. The error messages seemed...