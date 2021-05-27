Platteville School District considering sale of former learning center to city

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is one step closer to launching the new Dairy Pilot Plant, with the help of a $10,000 grant from Compeer Financial. The proposed plant, which will be located at Pioneer Farm, will provide research and education on dairy food product development while also giving students an opportunity to learn about rural economic development, entrepreneurship and sustainability. UW-Platteville’s Dairy Pilot Plant will be the first dairy food processing plant on a university farm in the state of Wisconsin. The investment from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America is a big boost in getting the additional funding required to secure an architect engineering firm to make the Dairy Pilot Plant possible.