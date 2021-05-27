Platteville School District considering sale of former learning center to city

A total of 5 schools across southwest Wisconsin were recently recognized by the state’s Advanced Placement Advisory Council. Each of the districts has earned a Pace-setter Award from the state organization. Among the school districts receiving level 2 Pace-setter awards in the CESA 3 region are Platteville and Fennimore High Schools. To qualify for a level 2 award, more than 20-percent of the student body has be to engaged in AP courses, with 65-percent of those students scoring high enough to earn college credits. Area districts that received level 3 Pace-setter awards include Darlington, Dodgeville and Kickapoo High Schools. To qualify for level 3, more than 10-percent of the student body has to take part in the Advanced Placement courses, with 60-percent scoring well enough to earn college credits. Among all high schools state-wide, less than 20-percent qualified to earn a Pace-setter award.