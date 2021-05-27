Cancel
Platteville, WI

Platteville School District considering sale of former learning center to city

By BENNET GOLDSTEIN bennet.goldstein@thmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A former school building might change hands as the City of Platteville continues to scout locations for a replacement fire station or new community center. Long shuttered for classes in the Platteville School District, the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center houses several organizations, including Head Start, Family...

