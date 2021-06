Expert reviewed by: Kelly Blackwell, Certified Senior Advisor®. Medicare is a great health insurance option for eligible retirees, but Original Medicare Parts A and B often don’t provide enough coverage. To compensate for this, Medicare beneficiaries may turn to Medicare Supplement, or Medigap, policies. These policies, offered by private insurance companies, are designed to help “fill the gaps” in Original Medicare coverage. But with 10 Medigap policies to choose from, it can be hard to know which is right for you. Here we look at one of the most popular Medigap policies, Medicare Supplement Plan N.