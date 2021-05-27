Arsenal play second fiddle to Tottenham Hotspur yet again
As if topping Arsenal on the pitch isn’t satisfying enough, a fresh report released by KPMG shows Tottenham also has a higher financial valuation than their bitter rivals. With an investment company running the club, I guess nobody should be surprised. Tottenham are the ninth most valuable club in the world, with the Gunners coming in at 11th place. Spurs are getting used to bettering their north London rivals, both on and off the field.hotspurhq.com