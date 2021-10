If the last year and a half have taught us anything, it is that change is inevitable. As several students’ lives have adjusted and fluctuated over the course of COVID-19’s spread, some may reflect on the past, or reminisce over moments that occurred prior to the pandemic. Collaborating to present their works from the past and present in their new exhibit on campus entitled “Inevitability of:”, two WSU Vancouver students capture the essence of what it means to explore a new world of uncharted territories with an unforeseen future.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO