Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HTC Vive Pro 2 review: The ultimate virtual reality experience

By Adrian Willings
Pocket-lint.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - The HTC Vive Pro 2 has arrived - and you could easily be forgiven for thinking it's virtually the same VR headset that the company released back in 2018. That's because outwardly it hasn't changed much from the original, aside from some colour changes on the front faceplate.

www.pocket-lint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vive Pro#Htc Vive Cosmos#Htc#Hp#Oculus#Lcd Ips#Rgb Subpixel#Skyrim Vr#La Noire#Intel Core I5#Usb#The Vive Pro 2#Nvidia Geforce Rtx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Electronicsdesignlisticle.com

HTC VIVE Pro 2 Headset

HTC has introduced the new HTC VIVE Pro 2, which provides options for further improvements over the basic version. Plus, it came with a number of improvements over its predecessor. Specs. VIVE Pro 2 offers a resolution of up to 5K (2.5K for each eye) and a refresh rate of...
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Facebook Acquires Virtual Reality Company BigBox VR

Facebook (FB) has acquired virtual reality company BigBox VR for an undisclosed amount. The social media giant’s interest in the company spiked due ... The post Facebook Acquires Virtual Reality Company BigBox VR appeared first on Smarter Analyst. The game has been a top-performing title on Facebook’s Oculus platform. Notably,...
Electronicsgamingtrend.com

5K and 120Hz, if you’ve got the hardware for it — HTC Vive Pro 2 review

I’ve taken my time with this review because I didn’t want to be first, I wanted to be right. I’ve had just about every major VR headset since the growing pains of blurry dev kits to the halcyon days of high-framerate visual fidelity. Some have wowed me, some have made it hard to justify an upgrade. So where does the Vive Pro 2 fit into all of this? Let’s start with a breakdown of the hardware before we get into the experience.
Small BusinessTechRadar

HP OfficeJet Pro 9010e review

HP’s fast 4-in-1 has all the key features and comes with a fairly low per-page cost, so long as you take out an HP+ subscription. HP’s latest OfficeJet Pro printers, aimed at small workgroups in a small office, are the first to come with HP+. Like an expanded Instant Ink subscription, if you opt into HP+, you will receive replacement ink cartridges in the mail before you run out. But now the first six months are free and you’ll get an extra year on your warranty. Some other smart features are unlocked with HP+ which we will explain in this review.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Virtual Reality RPG A Township Tale Announced

Alta has announced a brand new VR RPG called A Township Tale. The game will be compatible with both Oculus Quest 1 and Oculus Quest 2 will be launching on July 15, 2021 for $9.99. Players will also receive their own server and 1,000 Talems (in-game currency) used to purchase cosmetic items for characters.
Video Gamesgamingrespawn.com

Super Console X-Pro Review

Retro gaming has always been popular, with many mature gamers preferring to play the old classics compared to the current next generation consoles. It brings back many fond memories, as well as nostalgia, that only retro gaming can do. Retro gaming consoles are becoming cheaper, but unfortunately, that also means...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sea of Thieves VR: Is it on Oculus Rift, Quest, HTC Vive, and WMR?

Sea of Thieves is already an immersive pirate adventure on a flat screen, so it’s no surprise that players want to take things a step further in virtual reality. Is there a Sea of Thieves VR mode, though? If there isn’t any official support, is there at least a VR mod? Here’s the lowdown on playing via Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest 1 and 2, HTC Vive, and WMR devices.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Roccat Syn Pro Air

Since being acquired by Turtle Beach, Roccat has been releasing numerous headsets that have incorporated different features that the parent company is known for. Some of their headsets include Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing and the ProSpecs design to make wearing spectacles with headsets comfortable. Roccat headsets in general have been a point of interest in that they started incorporating some of the unique Turtle Beach features but have been able to maintain their own identity in the world of gaming headsets. Roccat has issued stereo and virtual 7.1 surround sound headsets, so there’s one more logical step for Roccat to take in reaching out to all the different preferences regarding game audio sources. And that next step is the level of immersion beyond 7.1 surround sound: 3D spatial audio.
ComputersNewswise

Beyond Zoom: Virtual Reality Classrooms

Newswise — Cristina Lopes, UCI Chancellor’s Professor of informatics, sits in a courtyard waiting as her students slowly trickle into class. In front of them is a series of large objects: the topic of today’s lecture. Lopes reaches out and touches a yellow cylinder floating in front of her, and the object is instantly replaced with a complex line of code.
TechnologyBBC

Facebook tests ads in virtual reality headsets

Facebook has begun displaying ads in its Oculus virtual reality headsets, despite the founder of the platform saying it would never do so. In what the social network described as an experiment, ads will begin to appear in a game called Balston with other developers rolling out similar ads. It...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Virtual Reality’s Surprising Accessibility for Disabled Gamers

Video games and their respective consoles and technology have had expeditious growth in terms of technology. If you follow the gaming industry, it may feel like there is always some new accessory attempting to switch up the formula. Yet, the same cannot be said for disabled gamers, a historically overlooked fraction of the video game community. They are a community that fears new technology because of what it means for how it will affect the accessibility of what they play. However, one unexpected technology has risen in recent years that just might turn the tide: virtual reality headsets.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Review: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo may be a relative newcomer to the PC gaming arena, yet in just a few years the Chinese giant has quickly established itself as a go-to producer of high-performance laptops. If our experience of the new Legion 5 Pro is anything to go by, it has no desire to relinquish that momentum anytime soon.
Video Gamesbestnewsmonitoring.com

Effect of Covid-19 On Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-Apple, Qualcomm, Microsoft Corp., HTC

The”Global Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming Market 2021” research report gives us a close idea of the qualified and comprehensive breakdown of Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming market. The report mainly divides the Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming market as per different applications, key manufacturers, basic Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming industry definitions, and different types of products. To understand various valuables, competitors and outlooks of Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming industry, the keen reasoning of the Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming industry are been carried out. Major geographical regions concealed in the Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming market include Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and North America. Furthermore, the Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming report also throws a beam of light towards contrasting aspects of Virtual Reality (Vr) In Gaming and AR in Gaming industry such as developing tendencies, observable approaches, industrial drafts, and agenda.
ElectronicsCNET

HTC Vive Focus 3 hands-on: The future of VR beyond Oculus Quest 2

In the middle of an art gallery as I look across at the Mona Lisa hanging in a virtual Louvre, it occurs to me that VR displays aren't low-res anymore. Whatever concerns I used to have about the screen-door pixelated look of VR, that's over now. The HTC Vive Focus 3 to my eyes looks crystal clear and surprisingly sharp.
TechnologyAzom.com

How is Virtual Reality Changing STEM Education?

In recent times, virtual reality technology has assisted in the transformation of the world that we live in. From online shopping and virtual working to medical operations, Virtual Reality (VR) is fast becoming an increasingly valuable tool for a multitude of industries. Image Credit: Stensborg. One particular sector where this...
ElectronicsTechRadar

HTC Vive Focus 3 review

The business-centric HTC Vive Focus 3 sets a new benchmark for all-in-one VR, with a smart design and some mouth-watering specs. However, the odd performance dip reminds us that balancing performance and accessibility is not an easy task. The Vive Focus 3 is the latest all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Agora’s Real-time Engagement Platform Now Embedded into HTC VIVE Sync App

Agora, Inc. , a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, announced its Video Software Developer Kit (SDK) is now pre-integrated within the HTC VIVE Sync App, the leading virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) remote collaboration and meeting application. By integrating Agora’s Video SDK, HTC VIVE...
ElectronicsRoad to VR

HTC Reveals Full Vive Focus 3 Teardown Ahead of June 27th Release

In preparation for its June 27th ship date, HTC released a full teardown of its latest enterprise-focused standalone, Vive Focus 3. Shen Ye, HTC Vive Head of Global Hardware Products, takes us through the whole dismantling process, something that he warns shouldn’t be tried at home since it will undoubtedly invalidate your warranty—not something you want to do with the $1,300 headset and controllers.