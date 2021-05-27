Cancel
4 Tips for Drop Shotting Boat Docks with Gary Klein

By Mitch Anderson
wired2fish.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnglers can throw a drop shot rig in many situations, and your bait selection is endless. Whether you fish a straight tail worm, a tube, or a swimbait, a drop shot rig catches bass worldwide. The possibilities of a drop shot are endless, from fishing heavy cover (Power Shotting) to targeting bass offshore in deep water (How to Drop Shot) the possibilities are endless. Professional angler and Major League Fishing Co-Founder, Gary Klein, loves to throw a drop shot in and around boat docks when in clear water situations. Klein shares these four tips to catch more fish on a drop shot around boat docks:

