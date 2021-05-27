4 Tips for Drop Shotting Boat Docks with Gary Klein

In this issue, we’ve included Boating BC‘s 10 Tips for Green Boating to help you make environmentally friendly choices when out on the water. We all want to do the right thing, but sometimes it’s hard to know just what that right thing is. To that end, we’ve also included an article on what to do—and what not to do—when critters and marine life find their way on board. Perhaps less obvious is the damage that can be done below the water’s surface. So, we’ve also included an article with information on eelgrass and the significant role it plays in our coastal ecosystems—and how, as boaters, we can help protect it.