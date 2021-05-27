Is LeBron James wearing Beats Studio Buds in these Instagram pics?

Scottie Pippen made some harsh comments this week while comparing Kevin Durant to LeBron James, and the Hall of Famer is not backing down. In an interview with Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill to promote Digits Bourbon, Pippen said Durant falls short. The Hall of Famer complimented Durant on the former MVP’s game but said he falls short of surpassing James. He said Durant would need “a little bit more than an individual effort” to reach LeBron’s level. Stephen A. Smith was among those who defended Durant, and Pippen doubled down with a tweet on Friday.