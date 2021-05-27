Is LeBron James wearing Beats Studio Buds in these Instagram pics?
(Pocket-lint) - Apple's yet-to-be-announced Beats Studio Buds have appeared in regulatory filings, beta code, image leaks, and now... on LeBron James. The Lakers star shared a few posts on Instagram (as first noticed by MacRumors) of himself donning a pair of wire-free in-ears that look an awful lot like the upcoming Beats Studio Buds. Admittedly, it's hard to tell what brand of earbuds he's wearing, but if you zoom in ultra close and happen to be an eagle-eyed fan of Beats goods, you might be convinced these are Beats' next wireless buds.