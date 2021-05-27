Stanley Racket Blade with Weedguard Review

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Ohio's invitation: Next weekend, June 19 and 20, residents of Ohio can fish for free in any of the public waters in the state, including Lake Erie, the Maumee River, area reservoirs, and park ponds. This is the only time of the year when the Division of Wildlife of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources waives the requirement that anyone 16 years of age and older obtain a fishing license in order to fish those public waters. Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said the free fishing weekend is an open invitation to all Buckeyes to experience the fun that fishing provides. “Fishing is a great way to introduce someone to the outdoors and make some lasting memories,” Wecker said. She stressed that Ohio offers outstanding fishing opportunities and emphasized that the six state-run hatcheries stocked some 46 million sportfish in more than 200 locations around Ohio during 2020. The stocked fish included walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, steelhead, muskies, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid striped bass. All fishing rules, limits, and size restrictions remain in place for the free fishing weekend.