The BBC’s rich musical archive comes up trumps with this captivating performance from 1994. I can’t pinpoint the exact moment when I first came across Nanci Griffith, but it was definitely during the 1980s and almost certainly on Andy Kershaw’s Radio 1 show that I was completely devoted to and introduced me to so much brilliant music. Blessed with an angelic voice (Griffith, not Kershaw!) I was transported away by the characters in her songs, the emotions expressed and the beautifully written words. Nanci Griffith was a big piece in the jigsaw that I was gradually piecing together of the incredibly rich and bountiful Texas folk and country scene.