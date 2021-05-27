Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chanhassen, MN

Tae Kwon Do Junior Beginner - Session 1

chanhassen.mn.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a rewarding way to enhance your everyday life? Tae Kwon Do is a Korean martial art that will work out your body, as well as your mind and spirit. Our classes combine a great aerobic workout with practical self-defense skills, all while sharing rich cultural history. As part of the American Chug Do Kwan Tae Kwon Do Associate, we have a strong focus on building our students character as much as perfecting their technique. This class is geared for students holding yellow through green belts. Beginners should wear loose-fitting clothes (no jeans). Ages 6 - 15. Max: 10.

www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chanhassen, MN
Sports
City
Chanhassen, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Art#Combat#Workout#Life Skills#Practical Skills#Korean#American#Beginners#Technique#Students#Green Belts#Jeans#Loose Fitting Clothes#Rich Cultural History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Go Gymnastics Littles

A 45-minute class. Explore gymnastics in a fun, safe atmosphere. We work on balancing, jumping, rolling, cartwheels, handstands, and skills on the bars. Skill progression depends on abilities and desire to learn more. Ages 5 - 7 years old. Registration deadline: Feb. 19.
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Learn to Play Pickleball

Learn to play the fastest growing sport in the nation, pickleball! Juli A. will teach the rules, game play, shots and basic strategy. Equipment is provided or bring your own. Your lesson fee includes three free passes to play indoor pickleball at the Chan Rec Center.