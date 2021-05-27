Tae Kwon Do Junior Beginner - Session 1

Looking for a rewarding way to enhance your everyday life? Tae Kwon Do is a Korean martial art that will work out your body, as well as your mind and spirit. Our classes combine a great aerobic workout with practical self-defense skills, all while sharing rich cultural history. As part of the American Chug Do Kwan Tae Kwon Do Associate, we have a strong focus on building our students character as much as perfecting their technique. This class is geared for students holding yellow through green belts. Beginners should wear loose-fitting clothes (no jeans). Ages 6 - 15. Max: 10.