Adult Tae Kwon Do

Looking for a rewarding way to enhance your everyday life? Tae Kwon Do is a Korean martial art that will work out your body and your mind and spirit. Our classes combine a great aerobic workout with practical self-defense, all while sharing the rich cultural history Tae Kwon Do has to offer. As part of the American Chung Do Kwan Tae Kwon Do Association, we have a strong focus on proper technique and ensuring our students earn each rank they obtain. Our Nationally certified instructors include 5th degree Jr. Masters Taylor Pederson & Jenny Doan and 4th degree Jr. Master Travis Ott. This course is for participants of all skill levels. Beginners should wear loose-fitting clothes (no jeans) to class. Max: 10. *Please note that in the summer we don’t have separate orientation for session 1. Ages 15+ • All experience levels • No Classes: May 29-31.