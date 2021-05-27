Cancel
eSports League - Single-Game Option

chanhassen.mn.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!

www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us
