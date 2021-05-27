Dinner hosted by Masaharu Morimoto, Carlos Garcia, & Gregory Gourreau at Juvia
Miami Beach, FL – May 21, 2021 – Longtime Festival friend, Chef Masaharu Morimoto made it back for another round of SOBEWFF®! Morimoto — known to millions as a star of Fuji Television’s Iron Chef and Food Network’s Iron Chef America — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. This year, Morimoto teamed up with award-winning Venezuelan chef, Carlos Garcia, whose elegant concept Alto, in Caracas, Venezuela holds a coveted spot on the Latin America World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and Juvia‘s Pastry Chef Gregory Gourreau. Together, this trio crafted a menu inspired by their mutual world-renowned expertise and blended their respective Asian and Latin flavor palettes for a peerless fusion dining experience.worldredeye.com