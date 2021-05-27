Tae Kwon Do Junior Intermediate/Advanced - Session 1
Looking for a rewarding way to enhance your everyday life? Tae Kwon Do is a Korean martial art that will work out your body, as well as your mind and spirit. Our classes combine a great aerobic workout with practical self-defense skills, all while sharing rich cultural history. As part of the American Chug Do Kwan Tae Kwon Do Associate, we have a strong focus on building our students character as much as perfecting their technique. This class is geared for students holding blue through black belts. Max: 10. Ages 6-15. Red/brown/black belt class continues from 8-8:30.www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us