Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Alesso at LIV

By Samuel Rivas
worldredeye.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Beach, FL – May 22, 2021 – The crowd at LIV was ready to party on Saturday night, as they headed to the Miami Beach nightclub to withness the legendary Alesso take over the decks.

worldredeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alesso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Liv#Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Rauw Alejandro, Smokepurpp, Quavo, Offset, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Miami Beach, FLMiami Herald

Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach

Memorial Day Weekend crowds will see military aircraft and parachute teams in the skies above South Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. The two-day event will feature extreme water sports, motocross stunts, and a military display village.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Miami Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Get Ready for SOBEWFF

The four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with events throughout the Miami Beach area. Visit sobewff.org for the complete schedule and ticket information. Thursday, May 20. Italian Bites on the Beach: Giada De Laurentiis plays host at this beachside affair presented by...
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan lists for $45M

It’s time for the listing agents of an Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan to get on their feet and make a sale happen. The Estefans listed the mixed-use commercial building at 820 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million, an online listing shows. They’ve owned the Shore Park Hotel property for nearly 30 years. It is the longtime home of the now-shuttered Larios on the Beach.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
Jordan Hinsch

Best Date Spots in Miami Beach

Dating in Miami is fun! It's even better in Miami Beach. The vibe and proximity to the ocean makes it a special place to take your date. The Best Date Spots in Miami Beach. Address: 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Miami Beach, FLislandernews.com

Almost here, 20th Anniversary edition of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Miami Beach prepares for the 20th Anniversary Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. One of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (presented by Capital One) returns this month with new protocols dedicated to delivering a safe and comfortable event experience.
Miami Beach, FLcoolmaterial.com

The ReefLine Is a 7 Mile Underwater Public Sculpture Park in Miami Beach

Now that we’re all starting to get back out into the world, it’s high time we all planned our next vacation. Our first trip is going to be to Miami Beach to visit the ReefLine, Miami Beach’s first underwater sculpture park that is slated to span an area of seven miles. Developed by BlueLab Preservation Society in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and Coral Morphologic, the ReefLine “will feature environmentally-functioning artworks by major international artists and designers, to be completed in several phases with the first phase slated to open in December 2021.” Snorkeling is great. Exploring reefs is also great. Experiential art exhibits are also something we love. It should come as no surprise that combining all three of those things amidst a picturesque setting is nothing short of bucket-list-worthy. As if that wasn’t enough, the project also provides a critical habitat for endangered reef organisms that promotes biodiversity and enhances coastal resilience. In other words, you’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience while also some doing some good in the process.