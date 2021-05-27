Alesso at LIV

Now that we’re all starting to get back out into the world, it’s high time we all planned our next vacation. Our first trip is going to be to Miami Beach to visit the ReefLine, Miami Beach’s first underwater sculpture park that is slated to span an area of seven miles. Developed by BlueLab Preservation Society in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and Coral Morphologic, the ReefLine “will feature environmentally-functioning artworks by major international artists and designers, to be completed in several phases with the first phase slated to open in December 2021.” Snorkeling is great. Exploring reefs is also great. Experiential art exhibits are also something we love. It should come as no surprise that combining all three of those things amidst a picturesque setting is nothing short of bucket-list-worthy. As if that wasn’t enough, the project also provides a critical habitat for endangered reef organisms that promotes biodiversity and enhances coastal resilience. In other words, you’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience while also some doing some good in the process.