newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Enniskillen: Man charged with terror offences

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating activities linked to the dissident republican group, the Continuity IRA, have charged a man with terrorism offences. The 42-year-old was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit. The charges relate to the discovery of an improvised explosive device in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Uk#Police Detectives#Republican#Psni#Continuity Ira#Terrorism Offences#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Violent CrimesBBC

Runshaw college: Gang who went on machete rampage jailed

Gang members who rampaged through a college for a pre-arranged fight armed with baseball bats and a machete have been detained. The six men, all from Preston in Lancashire, descended on Runshaw College in Leyland in March 2019. Police said a dispute had broken out between rival gangs, with groups...
San Diego County, CAAntelope Valley Press

Man is charged in 2003 killing

SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old man has been charged with killing his wife, whose severed legs were found in a San Diego County dumpster in 2003, authorities announced Friday. Jack Potter was arrested Wednesday at his Rancho Cucamonga home, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Violent CrimesBBC

Woman dies from injuries five weeks after house attack

A woman who was attacked in east London five weeks ago has died of her injuries, the Met has said. Svetlana Mihalachi, 53, was found with serious injuries at a house in Princes Road, Ilford, on 9 April. She was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday and police...
Fargo, NDvoiceofalexandria.com

Man Convicted on Terrorism Charges Takes His Life in Fargo Courtroom

(Fargo, ND) -- A man took his own life in a courtroom at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. It happened after a jury convicted the man on multiple terrorizing-related charges. The man reportedly had a sharp instrument and cut his own throat. Court security officers and deputy marshals gave the man first aid in the courtroom. The F-B-I is handling the investigation.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Teenage boy who died in stabbing knocked on door for help after attack

A teenage boy knocked on a door for help after being stabbed in Bolton before dying from his injuries, police said. A murder investigation has been launched after the 15-year-old’s death on Tuesday. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Walker Avenue, Bolton, in the early hours of the morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.The boy was hospitalised with several stab wounds but died from his injuries, the force said. Detectives said the victim had knocked on a door of a nearby house for assistance following the attack. “This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the...
Public Safetyinews.co.uk

Far-right collector of Nazi memorabilia jailed for terror offences over bomb-making manuals

A Maidenhead man who filled his house with Nazi memorabilia including bomb-making manuals has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of terror offences. Nicholas Brock, 53, decorated his bedroom with SS memorabilia and covered his upper body in tattoos of the “death’s head” skulls associated with the paramilitary group as well as swastikas and other symbols of Hitler’s Germany.
BBC

Oldham death: Man stabbed in 'targeted confrontation'

A man has died after being stabbed in what police described as a "targeted confrontation". Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at 17:05 BST on Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Violent CrimesWSLS

French man in 40s killed after attacking 3 police officers

PARIS – A man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him, authorities said. The slain suspect was a Frenchman in his 40s who had...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack inquests: ‘Failures’ by security services and authorities contributed to victims’ deaths, jury finds

“Omissions and failures” by the authorities charged with managing a released terrorist contributed to the deaths of two victims killed in the Fishmongers’ Hall attack, an inquest has found.Usman Khan murdered Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prison rehabilitation event 11 months after he was freed following a jail sentence for preparing terrorist acts.Attendees including ex-offenders fought Khan with makeshift weapons and a narwhal tusk, and chased him onto London Bridge, where he was shot dead by armed police on 29 November 2019.Following joint inquests into the victims’ deaths, a jury found that they were unlawfully...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man charged over potential terror attack at Burnley Marks & Spencer

A man has been charged over a potential terror attack where two women were stabbed in a Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.A member of staff and a customer were attacked in the shop on 2 December, hours after coronavirus restrictions were eased in England to allow all retailers to reopen.The member of staff, in her 40s, and member of the public, in her 60s, were treated for their injuries in hospital.Lancashire Police said the incident was investigated by counter-terrorism detectives.Munawar Hussain, 57, of Lancashire, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.“Although not currently charged with a terrorism offence, should Mr Hussain be convicted, the prosecution will make representations to the court that it determines whether the offence has a terrorism connection,” a spokesperson added.Mr Hussain, who was initially detained under the Mental Health Act, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Violent CrimesBBC

Four arrested after three stabbed in Lincoln street fight

Four men have been arrested after a street fight in Lincoln. Three of the suspects were stabbed during the skirmish near Russell Street and the Boultham Park bridge at about 12:20 BST on Saturday, police said. They were given medical treatment, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
Violent CrimesBBC

Huyton stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was stabbed to death. Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Kingsway, Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April, police said. The teenager has been remanded in custody and...
Violent CrimesBBC

Crowne Plaza: Man convicted of killing Panashe Bako

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death at a hotel. Panashe Bako, 20, was discovered at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street, Birmingham, on 22 July 2020 and later died in hospital. Muhammad Khan, 19, was cleared of murder and robbery, but convicted of manslaughter...
Violent CrimesBBC

Eight in custody after man, 72, killed in Exhall disorder

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the death of a man in a cul-de-sac. Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Treviscoe Close in Exhall, Warwickshire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday. A 72-year-old man, who is yet to be formally identified,...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac man charged with assault

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was charged with an assault-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Miles Thomas Scott was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 15 times.