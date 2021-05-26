Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Streets: Southwest Blvd. road closure begins June 1

cosatx.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is scheduled to begin on the Southwest Boulevard low water crossing near McDonald’s on Tuesday, June 1. This work will take approximately 60 days, pending any potential weather delays. During this time, access from the Loop 306 frontage road to Green Meadow Drive and the rest of the Southland neighborhood will be closed. Access to the businesses will still be available from the frontage road. Southwest Boulevard is open from Green Meadow Drive to Twin Mountain Drive.

www.cosatx.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Road#Weather#Road Traffic#Mcdonald#Southwest Boulevard#Southwest Blvd#Street Projects#Green Meadow Drive#Posted Detour Routes#Twin Mountain Drive#Temporary Traffic Signals#Traffic Controls#Installation#Extensive Flooding#Stormwater Improvements#Southland#Channel Improvements#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Cedar Falls, IAcedar-falls.ia.us

Road Closure Notice - Washington Street (From W 6th to W 8th Street)

Beginning Friday, June 4, the contractor will begin reconstruction of Washington Street by closing the street from West 6th Street to West 8th Street. In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for up to ten (10) weeks, depending on the weather. The roadway will be reopened prior to the start of the fall school year.
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

Bridge safety flagged by DOT in Amsterdam to be repaired

AMSTERDAM — A bridge over the South Chuctanunda Creek on Florida Avenue will undergo repair after an inspection by the state Department of Transportation uncovered failing expansion joints. City Engineer Mike Clark reported to the Common Council recently that DOT issued a safety flag for the Florida Avenue bridge during...
Fletcher, NCBlueridgenow.com

Road closures begin Sunday in Fletcher for water system improvement project

The Woodhill Drive connection to U.S. Highway 25 and one southbound lane of Highway 25 will be closed beginning Sunday evening. The closure is necessary for Hendersonville’s northside water system improvement project, which aims to upgrade water service and increase water pressure in the Fletcher/Northside area. A new pressure zone will be created by installing a new ground storage tank at a higher elevation and a water booster station to feed the tank, according to Hendersonville's Water and Sewer Department.
Columbia County, GAwfxg.com

Temporary lane closure on Hereford Farm Road to come June 7

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG) - There will be temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road, according to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering and Operations Department. The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 7. Columbia County officials and Southeast Utilities of...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Harrison Street closure

Harrison Street between Superior and 2nd streets will be closed Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday. For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
TrafficIdaho Mountain Express

Project to begin on Stanley-area forest roads

A dust-control project will slow driving times on three roads in the Salmon-Challis National Forest from June 14-25. The project consists of heavy surface maintenance and the application of magnesium chloride as a dust suppressant/surface stabilizer. Included roads are the first 3.75 miles of the Dagger-Boundary Road (No. 40568) from its beginning to the Camptender Trailhead, the Stanley-Landmark Road (No. 40579) between state Highway 21 and the junction with the Dagger-Boundary Road and the Salmon River Road (No. 60030) between Spring Creek and Corn Creek,
Trafficmpcityblog.com

Road and Parking Lot Improvement Projects to Begin June 7

The Gaylord Street reconstruction project will begin on Monday, June 7 and continue through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Gaylord Street and sidewalks will be closed from Mission Street to Fancher Street. Gaylord Street will only be open to local traffic, no thru traffic permitted. Kinney Street, Arnold Street and adjacent...
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of June 6, 2021

Banyan Blvd. between Australian Ave. and Tamarind Ave. (Friday, June 4, 2021, 6:00 p.m., until Sunday, June 6, 2021, 6:00 p.m.): Banyan Blvd. will be closed to all vehicular traffic for road construction including milling and paving just outside the Tri-Rail crossing right-of-way. Local traffic will have access from Australian Ave. Motorists should use Okeechobee Blvd. or Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. as east-west alternatives.
Trafficsouthwestmanagementdistrict.org

Freeway Closures Begin Wednesday

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close two connector ramps for an extended period starting next week. The long-term closures are needed to demolish the two existing ramps and reconstruct the new ramps in the same location. On...
Roanoke, VAroanokeva.gov

Upcoming Weekend Street Closures

ROANOKE, VA - There will be several street closures this weekend beginning on Friday, June 4th due to events. The following streets will be closed:. First and Third Fridays on Franklin, Friday 6-4-21 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Franklin Rd, between Williamson Rd and Jefferson St. Ironman Race, Sunday...
Illinois Stateriverbender.com

Temporary Road Closure Illinois Route 3 Between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road in Hartford, Madison County

HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work is being completed by Graycor Industrial Constructors, Inc., and Mammoet USA, Inc.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Updated: East Main Street Closure in Downtown Lititz on June 3

LITITZ BOROUGH - East Main Street (SR0772), will be closed through Downtown Lititz on Thursday, June 3rd. The closure will occur between Broad Street (SR0501) and Cedar Street. The closure is anticipated between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM for the replacement of underground storm water pipes. Detour routes are established...
Trafficelmoreautauganews.com

Cherokee Trail Bridge Replacement and Closure in Elmore County to Begin June 2nd

Beginning Wednesday June 2, 2021, Cherokee Trail will be closed 0.5 miles south of Alabama Highway 14 to allow for the replacement of the bridge over Wallahatchee Creek with a concrete box culvert. A detour will signed using Burt Mill Road and Alabama Highway 14. This project is funded with Rebuild Alabama Funds and is expected to take 4-5 months to complete depending on weather.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsidaho.gov

Temporary Road Closure: Park Avenue (June 2-3)

Park Avenue will be temporarily closed again on June 2 and June 3. Motorists should use alternate routes. The Idaho Falls Street Division will be paving the roadway south of W. Broadway, near the Idaho Falls Public Library. That section of roadway was closed on May 24 and May 25...
Knox County, TNwvlt.tv

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures along Western Ave. beginning June 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Knox County. Beginning June 1, lane closures will be implemented on Western Avenue between Copper Kettle Street and Texas Avenue. The closures are in place to allow paving operations in the area. Drivers will still...
Herkimer County, NYmylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning June 1, 2021

Town of Schuyler: (D#264266) Route 5 between Windsor Circle and Drive-In Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sign and guiderail installation. Town of Herkimer, Town of Little Falls: (D#264204) Route 5 between Route 28 and Overlook Road. Motorists will encounter lane...
Laramie, WYcityoflaramie.org

Lane Closure - 3rd Street

As part of the City of Laramie Cured in Place Pipe project, the center and inside South Bound lanes will be closed to accommodate construction activities. Traffic will be maintained in each direction. The contractors will reopen the roadway each night after work is completed. For questions please contact the...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Berkshire Valley Road work begins in Jefferson Township on June 1

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Motorists returning to work after the holiday weekend should be prepared for the start of some preliminary roadwork along Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson Township as a milling and paving project gets underway on Tuesday, June 1. The $843,828 Morris County project involves a...
Itasca, ILitasca.com

2021 Street Resurfacing Program Underway Beginning June 1

On a yearly basis, the Village of Itasca undertakes a Street Resurfacing Program designed to upgrade and meet the Village’s stated goal of maintaining all Village streets. We are pleased to report that the Village of Itasca has awarded a contract to Brothers Asphalt Paving to perform roadway resurfacing on the street that you reside. The work includes grinding of the existing pavement, curb and gutter removal and replacement, pavement patching, and may also include storm sewer installation and driveway apron removal and replacement. Work will begin June 1, 2021. For more information on this project, please click here.