Streets: Southwest Blvd. road closure begins June 1
Work is scheduled to begin on the Southwest Boulevard low water crossing near McDonald’s on Tuesday, June 1. This work will take approximately 60 days, pending any potential weather delays. During this time, access from the Loop 306 frontage road to Green Meadow Drive and the rest of the Southland neighborhood will be closed. Access to the businesses will still be available from the frontage road. Southwest Boulevard is open from Green Meadow Drive to Twin Mountain Drive.www.cosatx.us