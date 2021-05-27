Manchester United, Arsenal tumbled in value during pandemic
(May 27): It's been an eventful and largely miserable year for Europe's biggest soccer clubs and their billionaire owners. The pandemic prevented fans from attending games and slammed revenues. Some of the richest teams announced an ambitious plan in April to create a European Super League that would have given them a windfall in the billions of dollars. It was met with such backlash from fans that it was dead within days.