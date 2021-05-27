Manchester United, Arsenal tumbled in value during pandemic

Right-back is an area that Manchester United might need to bring in some reinforcements in over the course of the summer transfer window. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has served as the starting right-back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ever since joining the club from Crystal Palace back in the summer of 2019. And while there is no doubt that he is one of the best in his position defensively, the 23-year-old is not the strongest on the other end of the pitch.