Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Manchester United, Arsenal tumbled in value during pandemic

By Ben Stupples, David Hellier
theedgemarkets.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(May 27): It’s been an eventful and largely miserable year for Europe’s biggest soccer clubs and their billionaire owners. The pandemic prevented fans from attending games and slammed revenues. Some of the richest teams announced an ambitious plan in April to create a European Super League that would have given them a windfall in the billions of dollars. It was met with such backlash from fans that it was dead within days.

www.theedgemarkets.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#European Super League#American#Kpmg Football Benchmark#Real Madrid#Manchester United Plc#Bloomberg#The Super League#Jpmorgan Chase Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Health
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Related
Premier Leaguemanutdnewsfeed.com

Key dates for Manchester United next season

The 2020/21 Premier League season was another thrilling instalment of the most exciting league in the world. Even without fans in the stadiums we were subject to a number of twists and turns with there being a record nine different league leaders throughout the season. However, it was Pep Guardiola’s...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United have made offer to Robert Lewandowski

Edinson Cavani extending his contract was clearly a massive boost for Manchester United. The Uruguayan arrived on a free transfer last summer and after a stop-start beginning to his time at Old Trafford, he was sensational in the second half of the season and one of the best strikers in the entire Premier League.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Ajax move ahead of Manchester United in transfer race

Manchester United could possibly miss out on signing Kamaldeen Sulemana. As reported by Football Insider, Ajax have moved ahead of the Red Devils in the transfer race for the youngster and are now in the driving seat. Other clubs like Liverpool and Rennes have been linked with Sulemana recently as...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Manchester United posts loss in third quarter

June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc posted a 21.7 million pounds ($30.20 million) loss in the first three months of 2021, with total revenue down 4.4% from last year on a loss of matchday sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.7185 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Premier Leaguemanutdnewsfeed.com

Fred gives audition for new Manchester United role

The European Championship might have taken centre stage over the weekend, but it is not the only major international tournament where Manchester United players are currently shining. Daniel James and Marcus Rashford are the only two United men to have represented their country at Euro 2020 so far, though neither...
Premier Leaguerifnote.com

Why is Pogba better for France than Manchester United?

It is so often discussed that it has almost become a cliché, but it certainly has a strong basis of something real: Paul Pogba looks a better player in the blue of France than the red of Manchester United. For Les Bleus, the midfielder is one of the stars of...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester United must avoid Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Manchester United have been linked with a remarkable move for Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by the Daily Mail), United have offered the 36-year-old monster a £17 million-a-year offer to make a return to Old Trafford over the coming months.
Premier League90min.com

Manchester United Not Planning to Make Move For Sergio Ramos

Manchester United may have been among clubs rumoured to be keen on Sergio Ramos, but a report in the Daily Mail has claimed the Red Devils are not planning to make a move for the Spanish international. Ramos is available on free transfer this summer after it was confirmed the...
Premier Leaguenigeriasoccernet.com

PREMIER - Manchester United in negotiations for Mata new deal

Negotiations underway for the renewal of Juan Mata. The Spanish midfielder could stay at Manchester United over the next few seasons on one condition. According to Daily Star, the Red Devils would have asked the player for a reduction in salary of £70,000 a week to continue the adventure with the Red Devils shirt.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City eyeing Arsenal full-back to replace Benjamin Mendy

Kieran Tierney was arguably the best player at Arsenal last season while Manchester City’s woes at the left-flank continued. In the first half of the season, the position of left-flank gave much trouble to Pep Guardiola as Benjamin Mendy failed to make his chances count. Moreover, the Frenchman’s constant troubles with injuries didn’t help the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss either.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United learn Kieran Trippier transfer price

Right-back is an area that Manchester United might need to bring in some reinforcements in over the course of the summer transfer window. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has served as the starting right-back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ever since joining the club from Crystal Palace back in the summer of 2019. And while there is no doubt that he is one of the best in his position defensively, the 23-year-old is not the strongest on the other end of the pitch.
Premier Leaguesheffieldunited.news

Sheffield United complete signing of Manchester United teen Owen Hampson

Sheffield United have completed a first signing of the summer, with Manchester United teenager, Owen Hampson, penning a deal at Bramall Lane. Hampson has been with the club for a few months already, having been taken on trial by United. He played a number of times of the under-18s before the season came to a close in May.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester United have Raphael Varane bid rejected

Manchester United have had a bid rejected for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as the race for his signature hots up this summer. The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the 28-year-old in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his first-team squad, and now they’ve made their first move.