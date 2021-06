A robust post-pandemic recovery is unfolding as the second half of 2021 dawns on the world economy. The US economic engine is particularly strong. While this cyclical upswing is raising concerns about inflation, we do not believe it will create long-lasting price pressures. In this context, the Federal Reserve should remain patient until the job market completely recovers before acting to stop the economy from overheating. We now expect the central bank to start tapering asset purchases early next year, and first raise interest rates by mid-2023.