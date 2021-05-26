Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health Department STD/HIV clinic resumes Monday, June 7

cosatx.us
 8 days ago

The Health Department Nursing Division is resuming its STD/HIV clinic on Monday, June 7. STD/HIV clinics will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, please call 325-657-4214. The Nursing Division is located at 2030 Pulliam St., Suite 8.

www.cosatx.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Std#Health Clinics#The Nursing Division#Std Hiv Clinics#Pulliam St#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

St. Louis County Public Health Vaccine Clinic Happens June 15 In Virginia

The clinic will happen at the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and will be administered by the St. Louis County Public Health Department. The general public is invited to take part in the clinic which is specifically tailored towards getting first shots in the arms of Northlanders. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be made available as follows:
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Rock County Health Department discontinues phased reopening plan

The Rock County Public Health Department abandons it’s phased reopening plan. Starting Tuesday, June 8th, all Rock County businesses man return to 100% occupancy and reopen fully. According to a news release, the Health Department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard and metrics every two weeks, keeping a close...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Health Dept. hosting vaccine clinic, celebration of life June 12

The Henry County Health Department is inviting the community to a day of wellness and recognition that everyone in Henry County is essential. The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Celebration of Life begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Knightstown High School. All three COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson...
Sarasota, FLsarasotanewsleader.com

County Health Department closing Sarasota Square Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic after June 24

Moderna vaccine to be available at department facilities in downtown Sarasota and in North Port as of June 25, with no appointments necessary. Beginning Friday, June 25, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) will begin offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its immunization clinics in Sarasota and North Port, the department has announced. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary, a news release points out.
Illinois StateKWQC

Illinois on track to full reopen June 11, local health departments optimistic

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - In a news conference Tuesday, Illinois Governor Pritzker said the state is on track to enter phase five of Restore Illinois next Friday, June 11. Phase five is the final phase of the state’s restoration plan and will have no capacity limits or restrictions. Local health departments say they are cautiously optimistic about entering the final phase toward normalcy.
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low, Vaccinations Take a Dip

After a high start to the month, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered took a dip yesterday (June 2nd) in Manitowoc County. According to the Health Department report, only 97 shots were given out yesterday, with 55 of those being first dose shots. This brings the total number of shots administered up to 66,209, with 35,602 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.
Politicsknoxtntoday.com

Health Department promotes two

Two Knox County Health Department team members have been promoted to lead divisions at the organization. Kevin Clark, formerly KCHD’s food program manager, has been promoted to director of environmental health. And Erin Read, formerly a health planner for KCHD, has been promoted to division director for substance misuse response.
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Hold Health Department accountable

SEELEY LAKE - Voters unanimously defeated a $35-million albatross sewer proposal but the message seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Now the Sewer Board wants to charge resident homeowners $250/year for each parcel in the district. Many residences sit on two, even three parcels so the owners will be paying $500-750 a year for what? Stuff the County Health Department should have been doing from the get-go If the Missoula County Health Department would do its job we wouldn’t even NEED a Sewer District Board. The Board has FAILED to properly monitor groundwater quality in our area. It has also FAILED to establish watershed-wide water quality districts in the County to accurately monitor groundwater pollution across the entire county. It has FAILED to recognize we are a rural county (the only incorporated town is Missoula) and only state- of- the- art, affordable septic technologies will work. It has FAILED to review and revise housing density and septic regulations to incentivize residential construction. It has failed to dye-test creek, river and lake front properties to determine whether they are polluting our waterways. It has SUCCEEDED ...finally... in making housing less affordable through its ineptitude.
Renville County, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Renville County Public Health Offering Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Thursday, June 3

On Thursday, June 3, Renville County Public Health will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Danube, Franklin, and Hector. The clinics are open to those 18 years and older. The type of vaccine provided will be the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) brand. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcome (as long as vaccine doses are still available).
Ohio StateWTAP

Ohio Health Department rescinds pandemic health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several pandemic health orders have been rescinded or lifted in the State of Ohio. This action removes several statewide requirements enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate. Fully vaccinated individuals, defined as those who are two weeks past the final dose, can safely...