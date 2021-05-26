Health Department STD/HIV clinic resumes Monday, June 7

SEELEY LAKE - Voters unanimously defeated a $35-million albatross sewer proposal but the message seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Now the Sewer Board wants to charge resident homeowners $250/year for each parcel in the district. Many residences sit on two, even three parcels so the owners will be paying $500-750 a year for what? Stuff the County Health Department should have been doing from the get-go If the Missoula County Health Department would do its job we wouldn’t even NEED a Sewer District Board. The Board has FAILED to properly monitor groundwater quality in our area. It has also FAILED to establish watershed-wide water quality districts in the County to accurately monitor groundwater pollution across the entire county. It has FAILED to recognize we are a rural county (the only incorporated town is Missoula) and only state- of- the- art, affordable septic technologies will work. It has FAILED to review and revise housing density and septic regulations to incentivize residential construction. It has failed to dye-test creek, river and lake front properties to determine whether they are polluting our waterways. It has SUCCEEDED ...finally... in making housing less affordable through its ineptitude.