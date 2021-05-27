Cancel
Oklahoma State

OU Baseball: Hardman can do what no Sooner's done in 20 years; hit 400

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 22 days ago
OU’s Tyler Hardman steps up to the plate Wednesday during the Sooners’ game against OSU at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

OKLAHOMA CITY — His first at bat of the Big 12 tournament, Sooner first baseman Tyler Hardman turned on the offering of Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell and absolutely smoked a line drive headed toward the left-field corner.

Instead, Cowboy third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand speared it, the ball right at him, before casually tossing it toward second base, doubling off Hardman’s Oklahoma teammate Peyton Graham, who’d led off the contest with a double.

It was a blow to OU on the first night of the Big 12 tourney, a night the Sooners and Cowboys didn’t begin until 9:03 p.m. and didn’t finish until well past the deadline of any central time zone daily sports page.

It was a blow, too, to the No. 1 subplot running through Sooner baseball right now.

The main event is OU trying to find some way to eke its way into the NCAA’s field of 64 teams.

The Sooners entered the conference tourney 27-26 on the season, 11-13 in the league play, but the second team, No. 66, among the “first five out” in the bracket projection of D1Baseball.com.

The subplot?

It’s been 20 seasons since a Sooner hit. 400 and Hardman entered Wednesday’s night’s postseason Bedlam contest hitting .403. and because the first-inning line drive he smacked just happened to be right at Encarnacion-Strand, his average fell to .401.

On Tuesday, speaking about his season and the tournament the Sooners were about to begin, Hardman wanted to make it clear he cares not how this team wins, as long as it wins, it wasn’t about him.

But he realizes, too, .400 is a magical number.

“I think it’s cool,” he said. “Obviously, it’s an accomplishment that I’m extremely proud of … Everybody said, you can’t hit .400 forever. and I want to make a point like, ‘Why not?’ Just because it’s rare doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

Not every conference is nearly so strong as the Big 12, which may include three of top eight overall national seeds in Texas, TCU and Texas Tech, a fact that helps to explain how Hardman’s batting average ranks 17th nationally.

Still, nobody’s done at OU since Greg Dobbs hit .428 in 2001, three years before beginning an 11-year major league career built around one thing: hitting.

OU coach Skip Johnson saluted Hardman’s work ethic.

“He works extremely hard,” he said. “I think it was four weeks ago, we had a game that went extra innings and we had a later game that afternoon. I got to the ballpark early [the next morning] and he was waiting on me to unlock the gate to get in and hit.”

In addition to the batting average, Hardman entered the conference tourney with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs in OU’s 53-game season to date. He also entered carrying a .488 on-base percentage, slugging .676.

Though his conference-only batting average is .388, he’s arguably been even more effective at the plate against Big 12 competition, hitting nine of his 12 home runs, slugging .748.

He bats right-handed, too, which means he doesn’t get a two-step head start to first base the way Dobbs, a lefty, used to way back when.

Hardman’s not a pitch guesser, he said; unless he’s not really guessing.

“I like to be reactionary,” he said. “I don’t want to know [what’s coming] necessarily, unless it’s 100 percent … I’ve always enjoyed being a reactionary hitter. It helps more than changing your swing to match up to a certain pitch.”

What’s clear is it’s working.

Hardman went deep in all three games the Sooners played at Baylor last weekend. He went 6 for 13 at the plate in the three-game series.

The Cowboys got him in the first inning on Wednesday. But it was just one at bat. All season long, Hardman’s proven to be a hard player to keep down.

