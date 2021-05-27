Cancel
New York City, NY

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

investing.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...

uk.investing.com
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
MarketsWoonsocket Call

US Dollar Hit With Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead Of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy. But fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the greenback.
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised...
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.75 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar erases early losses and steadies

The US dollar steadied against most of its peers on Friday, and erased its early losses after the release of upbeat data in the US. The second reading of the US GDP showed yesterday a growth by 6.4% during the first quarter of 2021 as expected. The US Personal Consumption...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price edges up as U.S. annual core PCE meets expectations in May

(Kitco News) Gold advanced after the U.S. annual core PCE price index came in at 3.4% in May, in line with markets forecasts. On a monthly basis, the core PCE price index was up 0.5% in May versus the expected 0.6%, according to the data published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday.
Business101 WIXX

Near-term global bond market correction likely-strategists: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Financial markets were caught off guard by...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle Lower

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday as traders chose to pick up riskier assets such as equities amid rising optimism about a strong economic recovery. The dollar's recovery from earlier lows also weighed on bullion prices. The dollar index, which dropped to 91.66 in the European session, recovered to 91.91 subsequently before paring gains, dropping to 91.81.