Caitlyn Jenner is facing ridicule following an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash where she mentioned how “a guy called Lee” and other “budget people” helped her understand California’s huge economy.When Bash asked the 71-year-old reality TV show star, who is running for governor of California, if she feels “qualified” to take on the fifth-largest economy in the world, Jenner responded: “Yes, because I’m going to surround myself with some really great people.”“I had meetings this week with budget people—I just was so impressed,” she said.The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star refused to name anyone she met in...