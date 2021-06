Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday has strongly condemned the prosecution of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians on false charges by Azerbaijan. “According to international law prisoners of war cannot be prosecuted for their participation in military actions. At the same time, amid the policy of widespread hatred against Armenians in Azerbaijan and the state-sponsored racism, it is obvious that the ongoing trials cannot be fair and transparent,” said a statement issued by the foreign ministry, which said taking hostages and kidnapping civilians are gross violations of numerous norms of international law.