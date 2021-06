The Swiss bank made its first prominent hire from Lloyds, which its new overseer ran until eight weeks ago. It is no surprise to banking observers that António Horta-Osório is setting a few accents at Credit Suisse with the help of some former associates from Lloyds. The first is the hire of Zarina Mahmud as head of diversity and inclusion in Europe and the wider region including the Middle East and Africa, effective immediately, according to a memo seen by finews.com on Friday.