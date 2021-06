Many American Flags were mounted on telephone poles and line Owasco Road all the way to the village. They were placed there by our highway department in honor of Memorial Day. I was at Hoopes Park recently to view over 600 American flags placed by families in honor of a veteran. Members of the Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met there to see the flag they purchased to honor all of our patriot ancestors. Joan Panek brought the flag to give to the town of Owasco. She met me at the town hall to donate the flag to fly over our Memorial Park. The picture shown with this column is Joan presenting the flag.