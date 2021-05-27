EXCLUSIVE: La Perla Dives Into Beauty
PARIS — La Perla is launching back into beauty, with a range of fragrances, body care and makeup that nods to the Italian innerwear house’s heritage. The move comes after it was announced in October 2019 that La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., which operates the luxury lingerie label La Perla, had established a subsidiary dedicated to the beauty business. Called La Perla Beauty, it would leverage the opportunity to engage with a broader audience, including younger consumers.www.msn.com