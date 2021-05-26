Three Strong Buy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.