STEUBENVILLE — It’s an event that dates back more than 30 years, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers held by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golf classic is a tradition that brings together golfers, volunteers, staff and chamber members and their employees each spring for a day of food, drink and friendly competition. This year’s outing will be held Tuesday at the Steubenville Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.