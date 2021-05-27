Cancel
Wintersville, OH

Wednesdays in Wintersville

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTERSVILLE — Something new is happening in Wintersville and it’s on Wednesdays. Hence its name — Wednesdays in Wintersville, which will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month from June through October. The area involved is both sides of Main Street from...

Wintersville, OH

Wintersville Woman’s Club to meet Thursday at St. Florian

WINTERSVILLE — The Wintersville Woman’s Club members will meet for their luncheon and business meeting Thursday at St. Florian Event Center, where they’ll induct new members and hear an update on work and events happening at Beatty Park in Steubenville’s South End. The program will be presented by Flora VerStraten-Merrin,...
Steubenville, OH

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — Orders continue to be accepted for All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Weirton’s 34th-annual Greek Festival on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be a “Greek Grab ‘n Go Mini-Fest” takeout event, according to Nick Tranto, parish council president and festival co-chair. The mini-fest is a pre-order/pre-pay event with...
Steubenville, OH

Fort’s summer program returns

STEUBENVILLE — Applications for the 2021 Hands-On-History at Historic Fort Steuben are now being accepted. This annual summer youth educational program for pupils in fourth through sixth grades allows them to participate in activities that present life in the early Ohio Valley. “This is an opportunity for youngsters to learn...
Steubenville, OH

A century of ‘Service Above Self’

STEUBENVILLE — The names William J. Alexander Sr., John Belknap, Fred Clarke, Guy Jacobs, Charles Simeral and Harry Welday may not ring familiar to most people, but they’re important in the life of the Rotary Club of Steubenville. The visionaries were among the 25 charter members who laid the foundation...
Richmond, OH

Ceremony held for Revolutionary War Veteran

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH---The descendants of a Revolutionary War soldier gathered outside of Richmond today for a special ceremony. A soldier and true patriot received his just due today in Mount Tabor cemetery in Jefferson County. Jonas Groves was a revolutionary war soldier and his family found him nearly 200 years...
Steubenville, OH

Church sermon topics

– Cadiz Presbyterian Church: “Don’t Give Up,” www.CadizPresbyterian.org. – Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church, Steubenville: “Renew Your Thinking.”. – Christ United Methodist Church, East Springfield: “New Horizons.”. – Covenant Presbyterian Church, Steubenville: “False Prophets.”. – Finley United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “Any Day Now,” morning service; “Simply Ask,” evening service. –...
Wintersville, OH

IC district office making temporary move

WINTERSVILLE — The Indian Creek Local School District office will make a temporary move later this month until it finds a permanent location at the new high school building. Officials are packing up at the site on Bantam Ridge Road and will briefly lodge at Wintersville Elementary School as the staff and teachers head to the nearly complete Cross Creek Elementary School. Superintendent T.C. Chappelear said the school board will take part in a walk-through at the new elementary building during the regular session at 6 p.m. Thursday and everyone is eagerly anticipating the bell to ring there when class resumes this August.
Steubenville, OH

Steubenville's Pocket Park a hidden gem

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville’s Pocket Park, located along Market Street, continues to bloom. The park is neatly tucked into a cozy lot, so many drivers might not know it exists. The former home of a drug store, it’s looking good these days thanks to volunteers – many representing Historic Fort...
Steubenville, OH

Annual Jefferson County Chamber golf classic upcoming

STEUBENVILLE — It’s an event that dates back more than 30 years, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers held by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golf classic is a tradition that brings together golfers, volunteers, staff and chamber members and their employees each spring for a day of food, drink and friendly competition. This year’s outing will be held Tuesday at the Steubenville Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.
Steubenville, OH

Blessing the rigs

Trinity Health System held a “Blessing of the Rigs” event Thursday evening at the carnival at the Fort Steuben Mall. The ceremony included a prayer from Trinity Missions Liaison and Director of Education and Training Kathie Pasquarella. It was Healthcare Hero/First Responder appreciation night at the carnival.
Steubenville, OH

Scholarship award

The Delta Kappa Gamma/Alpha-Mu Chapter Scholarship Award is given to a teacher selected by application and committee for teachers with five years and under in experience. It is rotated among the area school districts with this year’s recipient being Steubenville City Schools. This year’s winner from McKinley STEM is kindergarten teacher Jenna Simon, right, who was presented the award by Alpha Mu member Julie Blanton, scholarship and world fellowship chair. With the grant, Simon has purchased a Rocket-ship tent, water beads, a water mat, a magnetic fishing game, a book, National Geographic items, a piano mat to explore music, a robot to explore science and geometric building shapes for her young students to benefit with hands-on learning. The Alpha Mu chapter has 65 members in the Jefferson and Carroll counties.
Jefferson County, OH

Quick takes

NEW JOB: Sarita Asawa has been named programming and community outreach coordinator at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. This is a new position at the library that will create a Friends of the Library group and more interactive programming for school-age children and adults. She also will...
Steubenville, OH

Commemorating a centennial

STEUBENVILLE — The Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 8 at Historic Fort Steuben where the dedication of a commemorative bench donated to the fort in honor of the group’s centennial was conducted. Regent Vickie Joseph extended the welcome, and Chaplain Nancy Courtney gave...
Jefferson County, OH

Police reports

Concerning: A Tiltonsville woman told deputies a family member has been stealing her blank checks and making them out to himself, then cashing them, Wednesday. Ex-ed out: A Dillonvale woman told deputies her boyfriend threw a dresser drawer and other items at her after she caught him doing drugs, Wednesday. The woman said when she confronted him about the drugs, the man “became angry and started destroying things around the house.” He was gone by the time deputies arrived at the residence, taking with him a television that had been hanging on the wall.
Steubenville, OH

Thanks for supporting city

On behalf of the Steubenville City Manager, City Council, city employees, fire and police personnel and as mayor, I say thank you to the citizens of Steubenville who voted to support the tax levy Issues 1 and 2. The levies are vital to providing the necessary services to our community....
Steubenville, OH

RISE CommUNITY Youth Group fundraiser May 22

STEUBENVILLE — The RISE CommUNITY Youth Group, established in 2017 to reach youth and make a positive impact on their lives and the community, will be holding its annual breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at the Sycamore Youth Center, 301 N. Fourth St. The menu...
Wellsburg, WV

Dream Big Music performing swing dance concert, jazz workshops

WELLSBURG — The Wellsburg-based Dream Big Music, a nonprofit organization that began in 2016 by offering free percussion lessons in the 4th Ward park of Wellsburg, has been awarded a grant to offer live concerts and jazz workshops. Since its beginning, the organization has grown and offers free in-person and...
Steubenville, OH

Remembering those who selflessly protect

Members of area law enforcement agencies are being joined by people from all walks of life in communities around the country to remember the men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty while serving in law enforcement. The remembrances are being held as part of...