Wednesdays in Wintersville

Concerning: A Tiltonsville woman told deputies a family member has been stealing her blank checks and making them out to himself, then cashing them, Wednesday. Ex-ed out: A Dillonvale woman told deputies her boyfriend threw a dresser drawer and other items at her after she caught him doing drugs, Wednesday. The woman said when she confronted him about the drugs, the man “became angry and started destroying things around the house.” He was gone by the time deputies arrived at the residence, taking with him a television that had been hanging on the wall.