Former area resident co-authors book on global communication focus of area native’s book

New York City, NY

Former area resident co-authors book on global communication

heraldstaronline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Follansbee native Dan Bullock has co-authored a book that offers a new approach to global communication. And with graduation season well under way, the “career skills” content pertaining to the books’ global communication angle can connect local graduates with the skills for international opportunities, according to the Brooke High School graduate who lives and works in New York City.

Public Healthuky.edu

UK Researchers Author Book on COVID-19 Pandemic Communication

A new book, “Communicating Science in Times of Crisis: COVID-19 Pandemic,” features research and analysis from University of Kentucky faculty. H. Dan O’Hair, professor in the College of Communication and Information, and Mary John O’Hair, professor of educational leadership studies in the College of Education, are co-editors of the book, a first volume in a new series about the study of science communication in times of crisis. Both are former deans of their respective colleges.
Books & Literatureh-net.org

Call for Nominations: Jane Jacobs Urban Communication Book Award

Architecture and Architectural History, Communication, Geography, Urban Design and Planning, Urban History / Studies — The Urban Communication Foundation invites nominations for the 2021 Jane Jacobs Book Award.The annual Jane Jacobs Urban Communication Book Award recognizes an outstanding book, published in English, which exhibits excellence in addressing issues of urban communication. It is named in honor of the late social activist and author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities. All entries must be published between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The book award brings with it a $500 prize.
Books & LiteratureEureka Times-Standard

Longtime author has penned a new book

Local author Gil Friedman has just published a new book, “Vitamins: To Take or Not to Take, That is the Question.”. “In the book, I discuss the history of vitamins and their regulation — how vitamins have been treated much like Rodney Dangerfield in medicine. They get no respect,” Friedman said.
Books & Literaturenatchitochesparishjournal.com

Children’s author/illustrator shares book with Lab students

Author and illustrator Jill Leonard visited Northwestern State University Elementary Lab School Friday to read her book “Wesley the River Guardian” to kindergarten and first grade students. Leonard said she wrote the book last year during COVID with future grandchildren in mind, painting the illustrations for the book on brown...
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Former Greenbrier County Resident Publishes Book

Publisher Austin Macauley of New York has announced the publication of a new book by M. C. Combs of Gainesville, Florida. This is the second book about veterans suffering from PTSD and the various types of therapies that give them hope for a normal and productive future. While the books are fiction, Ms. Combs calls […] The post Former Greenbrier County Resident Publishes Book appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Fernandina Beach, FLFlorida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events, book signings and virtual events

Best-selling author Charles Martin introduces “The Letter Keeper,” the second in his Murphy Shepherd trilogy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, a ticketed San Marco Books & More event at Preservation Hall, 1652 Atlantic Blvd. Literary lunch. Author Madeline Martin presents “The Last Bookshop in London” 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Story and...
Books & Literaturepunxsutawneyspirit.com

Local author writes new book

A local author and retired newspaper publisher from Treasure Lake has written a new book called Accalia’s Children. The setting of the novel, written by Jason Gray Jr., is the early 1950s in Park City Utah, where silver mines were closing, miners were fleeing, saloons, shops, houses, and brothels were shuttering while evil prowled in the darkness of back alleys, brutally ripping apart victims with razor sharp teeth and claws, according to Page Publishing, Inc.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Immigrant's story the focus of local book

It’s no secret to Indiana natives that our area has a rich history of immigrants making their way to America and starting a new life for themselves. It’s a story familiar to many families and one such tale was discovered by Hilary Hauck, who crafted it into her debut novel “From Ashes to Song.”
Books & Literaturemytownneo.com

Book shop to host children's author Jason Lady

The Learned Owl Book Shop is hosting Jason Lady on Saturday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. for a signing of his new children’s book, "Super Problems." Before "Monster Problems," there was "Super Problems," the story of how Blue Hood first learned of the magic pen. Scott, aka Blue Hood, draws him and his friends fighting crime and unbeknownst to them, brings their adventures to life. The Alpha Defense Squad must unite as a team, master their powers, put up with Bruce the obnoxious alpaca, and solve their super problem…before the Stinky Sock takes over the world.
Mendon, NYmhflsentinel.com

Mendon Author’s Book #1 on Amazon

Imagine waking up on the morning of National Hamburger Day to find out your book about the history of America’s favorite fast food topped the list of “Hot New Releases” on Amazon. That’s exactly what happened to Sentinel Publisher Chris Carosa last Friday. His book Hamburger Dreams, released as an ebook in May, hit #1 under New Releases in Historical Essays. The book, which details the history of several hamburger origin stories, has proven popular, with major market radio stations from coast to coast seeking to interview the “hamburger historian.” This is the first of Carosa’s books to be confirmed as a #1 Amazon book, although this Child IRA book did reach #2 shortly after it was published in 2018.
BusinessSFGate

Communications Strategist Dianna Fletcher Joins Readiness Associates' Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), provider of comprehensive emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Dianna Fletcher as the newest member of its Advisory Board. Ms. Fletcher is the Founder and President of Fletcher Media, a Portland, Maine-based, multi-media public relations and digital production agency partnering with technology, private equity, venture capital, and healthcare companies globally. Previously, she served as Corporate Communications Director for Fairchild Semiconductor. Ms. Fletcher is also a former award-winning journalist with WGME-TV and WMTW-TV.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Books by Caribbean Authors to Read This Month

June is National Caribbean-American Heritage Month in the United States, which is a time to commemorate the impact that those of Caribbean descent have had on the country. This community's influence can be felt in every field, including literature, and if you're looking to diversify your reading list this summer, we've got a selection of 11 titles by Caribbean authors that you can pick up today.
Dubois, PAClearfield Progress

Book signing scheduled at DuBois Area Historical Society

DUBOIS — DuBois Area Historical Society will host a book signing for DuBois author Kathy Myers’ new publication “Historical Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds,” today, June 5, at 11 a.m. Myers has promised a portion of all sales from the book signing to go to the DuBois Area Historical Society.
Books & Literaturecityscenecolumbus.com

Cheryl's Cookies hosts book club event with award-winning author

Everyone knows Cheryl's Cookies for its cut-out cookies with buttercream frosting and its selection of specially designed, hand-crafted baked goods for everyday and special occasion gifting, but did you know it hosts a free book club, too?. Celebrations Book Club by Cheryl's Cookies® is the cookie company's first virtual book...
Beloit, WIJanesville Gazette

Beloit author Bill Mathis pens fifth book

Bill Mathis’ fifth novel features mystery, race, death and a bit of stardust. “Memory Tree,” a fictional family drama published by Rogue Phoenix Press LLP, is out and available in paperback and on Amazon. Mathis will be doing a virtual launch for the book via the Beloit Public Library’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. June 17.