Former area resident co-authors book on global communication focus of area native’s book

Imagine waking up on the morning of National Hamburger Day to find out your book about the history of America’s favorite fast food topped the list of “Hot New Releases” on Amazon. That’s exactly what happened to Sentinel Publisher Chris Carosa last Friday. His book Hamburger Dreams, released as an ebook in May, hit #1 under New Releases in Historical Essays. The book, which details the history of several hamburger origin stories, has proven popular, with major market radio stations from coast to coast seeking to interview the “hamburger historian.” This is the first of Carosa’s books to be confirmed as a #1 Amazon book, although this Child IRA book did reach #2 shortly after it was published in 2018.