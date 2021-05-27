Promoting safety

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVolunteer Connor Garbade of Crossroads Christian Church, back, and Addilyn Mosti, mother of 4-year-old Kayla Mosti of Toronto, watch as she manuevers a bicycle along an obstacle course at the bicycle safety rodeo held Saturday outside the church’s North River campus. With the help of Toronto police,firefighters and ambulance personnel, the event included stations where children and their families could have bikes checked for repairs, receive bicycle helmets and learn about proper child seat installation. Since moving into the former North River Avenue Church of Christ, the church’s leaders and members have approached city officials about helping the community in various ways.

Toronto, OHheraldstaronline.com

Toronto geranium sale a success

The 2021 Geranium Sale of the Toronto Beautification Committee was held this spring with pickup on May 8. This comes after canceling the 2020 Geranium Sale. A heartfelt thank you goes to members of our committee who participated, to volunteers, to students of Toronto High and Middle School, to community workers and their leader, Kelly, and to the Bruno family who loan us their space to hold the sale. Also, thanks to the community who purchased our geraniums.
Richmond, OHWTOV 9

Ceremony held for Revolutionary War Veteran

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH---The descendants of a Revolutionary War soldier gathered outside of Richmond today for a special ceremony. A soldier and true patriot received his just due today in Mount Tabor cemetery in Jefferson County. Jonas Groves was a revolutionary war soldier and his family found him nearly 200 years...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Remembering those who selflessly protect

Members of area law enforcement agencies are being joined by people from all walks of life in communities around the country to remember the men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty while serving in law enforcement. The remembrances are being held as part of...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

A century of ‘Service Above Self’

STEUBENVILLE — The names William J. Alexander Sr., John Belknap, Fred Clarke, Guy Jacobs, Charles Simeral and Harry Welday may not ring familiar to most people, but they’re important in the life of the Rotary Club of Steubenville. The visionaries were among the 25 charter members who laid the foundation...
Jefferson County, OHWeirton Daily Times

Quick takes

NEW JOB: Sarita Asawa has been named programming and community outreach coordinator at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. This is a new position at the library that will create a Friends of the Library group and more interactive programming for school-age children and adults. She also will...
Wintersville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WINTERSVILLE — The American Legion Riders of Stevens-Christian Memorial Post 557 in Wintersville will hold their seventh-annual Memorial Brick Run on Saturday, and a special part of that will be a presence by representatives of the Tri-State Young Marines who have sponsored an honor bus to help transport veterans to the event.
Jefferson County, OHheraldstaronline.com

Police reports

Threats: An Empire woman reported being threatened by neighbors after an incident involving their children, Monday. The problems started when the neighbor’s kids came on her porch without permission to retrieve a basketball that had landed in their yard. The discussion became a verbal confrontation, and she claims the parents of the other children threatened her, her husband and a family member.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Briefs

STEUBENVILLE — The local branch of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting. The meeting is set for 7:15 p.m. today at the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, 600 Market St., Steubenville. BLHS spring music festival set. CONNORVILLE — Music will fill the air once again as the Buckeye...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

2 drivers cited in school bus crash

RAYLAND — Two drivers have been cited following a head-on crash with a Buckeye Local School District bus early May 6 that left more than 10 students with minor injuries. According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling east on Jefferson County Road 15 when a westbound pickup truck operated by a juvenile swerved around a van parked on the roadway as it topped a hill, then struck the bus head-on.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Annual Chamber golf classic upcoming

STEUBENVILLE — It’s an event that dates back more than 30 years, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers held by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golf classic is a tradition that brings together golfers, volunteers, staff and chamber members and their employees each spring for a day of food, drink and friendly competition. This year’s outing will be held Tuesday at the Steubenville Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.
Jefferson County, OHWTOV 9

Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission ready to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission says it’s here to help. But many veterans don’t realize the services that are available. The commission met Wednesday. It provides transportation to the VA hospital in Pittsburgh and does claims work for the veterans so they can be appropriately...