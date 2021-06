The Greater Boston Food Bank recently added two new members to their board of directors, including Needham resident Marci Sindell. Sindell was recently named the new executive director, brand and marketing at The Permanente Federation, which represents the eight Permanente Medical Groups and their 22,000 physicians that are part of Kaiser Permanente. Previously, she spent 14 years as the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Atrius Health. Sindell has served on the Hebrew SeniorLife Board of Trustees as vice-chair of the health services committee, the Board of the Health Care Transformation Task Force, the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Health Council and as an appointed member of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission Advisory Council.