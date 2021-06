There is nothing better than a quick weekend getaway to Nantucket. Well, besides staying for longer! I know a lot of you have asked what to do, where to go, what to eat, and while I've put together my favorite guides (like here, here, and here), I did want to put together my *perfect* weekend in Nantucket itinerary. Whenever we go, we're usually hitting up these spots in one way or another. I hope this helps you plan your trip to Nantucket!